April 24 Capella Education Co said student sign-ups fell about 5 percent in the March quarter and forecast a decline in the high single-digit percentage range for the second quarter.

The for-profit education company expects total enrollment to decline 6 to 7 percent in the current quarter.

Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after a U.S. government crackdown on high levels of student debt forced them to tighten admission standards, or risk losing federal aid.

First-quarter net income attributable to Capella fell to $11.3 million, or 82 cents per share, from $14.6 million, or 90 cents per share, a year ago.