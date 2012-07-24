* Capella sees Q3 enrollments flat or slightly up
* Revenue forecast below analysts' view
* Q2 EPS $0.85 beats Street view of $0.64
July 24 Capella Education Co said
student enrollments could increase in the third quarter in the
first rise in nearly two years, but it still forecast revenue
declines.
The for-profit education provider forecast third-quarter
student sign-ups at Capella University would be flat or slightly
up. Enrollments fell 6 percent in the second
quarter.
Enrollments at U.S. for-profit colleges have taken a hit
after a government crackdown on high levels of student debt
forced colleges to tighten admission standards or risk losing
federal aid.
"Leading business indicators are strengthening," Capella CEO
Kevin Gilligan said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the
market remains challenging.
Capella, however, forecast third-quarter revenue below
estimates as it recovers slowly from enrollment declines in the
last seven quarters.
It expects a revenue decline of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.
Analysts were expecting a 1.3 percent decline, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus and BMO Capital Markets said
Capella's outlook implied a median third-quarter earnings
forecast of about 26 cents per share, which is around half Wall
Street estimates of 50 cents per share.
Capella said marketing and other investments will be more
concentrated in the third quarter. It had said in April that it
was in the middle of a significant change to its marketing
strategy.
Bigger rival DeVry on Monday forecast a big profit
miss and said it was cutting 570 jobs to align costs with
declining enrollments.
For the second quarter ended June, Capella's net income fell
to $11.4 million, or 85 cents per share, from $15.5 million, or
99 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $106.2
million.
But the company still topped analysts' forecasts for
earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Capella's shares, which have fallen about 20 percent this
year, closed at $28.42 on Monday on the Nasdaq.