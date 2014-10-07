BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos
Oct 7 Capelli SA :
* Raises 6.8 million euros in private bond placement
* Bonds due Sept. 30, 2019 and have 7 percent coupon payable semi-annually
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.