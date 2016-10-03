PRAIA Oct 3 Cape Verde's President Jorge Carlos
Fonseca won a second term in Sunday's election with nearly
three-quarters of the vote, preliminary results showed.
Fonseca, who pledges to prioritise education, has led the
West African archipelago since 2011, ensuring its stability in a
region known for coups. The country is an important partner in
efforts to disrupt the multi-million-dollar drug trade from
South America to Europe.
With more than 95 percent of votes counted, Fonseca, who ran
for the Movement for Democracy Party, had 74 percent, with his
nearest rival Albertino Graca on 22.6 percent.
"It's the most decisive victory in the history of Cape
Verdean democracy," said Fonseca in a statement.
However, the government data showed that fewer than 128,000
people had voted, or just over a third of registered voters.
The formerly dominant African Party for the Independence of
Cape Verde (PAICV)failed to forward a candidate, after losing
parliamentary elections in March.
(Reporting by Julio Rodrigues; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)