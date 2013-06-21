NEW YORK, June 21 Standard & Poor's on Friday revised down its sovereign credit outlook on Cape Verde to negative from stable while maintaining a B-plus rating on the island nation.

The move brings S&P in-line with Fitch Ratings, which has a negative outlook on its B-plus rating for Cape Verde, a series of islands in the Atlantic Ocean located off the coast of Africa.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Leslie Adler)