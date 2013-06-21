(Adds details)

NEW YORK, June 21 Standard & Poor's on Friday revised down its sovereign credit outlook on Cape Verde to negative from stable while maintaining a B-plus rating on the island nation.

S&P said in a statement that high fiscal and external deficits "have seen the debt burden rise above our previous expectations and have, in our view, weakened Cape Verde's ability to respond to external shocks."

The move brings S&P in-line with Fitch Ratings, which has a negative outlook on its B-plus rating for Cape Verde, a group of islands in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa.

