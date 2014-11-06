BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
PARIS Nov 6 Capgemini
* Says aim is to have 10 percent operating margin throughout 2016 - CEO
* Reaffirms targeting an operating margin of 10 percent at the end of 2015 - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west