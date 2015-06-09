PARIS, June 9 French IT services company Capgemini said on Tuesday it was launching a 500 million euro ($563.60 million) capital increase to help fund its planned acquisition of U.S. rival IGATE Corp.

Capgemini will issue up to 7 million new Capgemini shares representing around 4.2 percent of its capital, the statement said.

In April, Capgemini announced it would buy IGATE Corp for $4 billion in a deal that would make North America its biggest market.

Capgemini said at the time the deal would be financed through its surplus cash along with an equity portion that will not exceed a 6 percent dilution of its share capital.

"The capital increase launched today ... aims primarily at early refinancing part of the $3.8 billion bridge loan implemented in the context of the IGATE acquisition, which is still expected to close in the second semester 2015," it said.

($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Geert V. De Clercq)