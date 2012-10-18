PARIS Oct 18 French technology consultancy
Capgemini said it would hire a new chief financial
officer by early November and maintain its strategy after the
departure of its current finance chief for a new post rattled
markets on Thursday.
Chief Executive Paul Hermelin said in an interview that he
has been contacted by outside candidates and has credible
internal ones to replace CFO Nicolas Dufourcq, who will take the
helm of France's new public investment bank, BPI.
The Paris-listed company's shares dropped almost 4 percent
on Wednesday, one of the biggest losers on France's blue-chip
CAC40, before rebounding to close up 0.37 percent.
"The group's strategy is set and approved by the board, it
is not up to negotiation with the newcomer," said Hermelin.
Asked whether Europe's ongoing debt crisis was dampening
demand, Hermelin said companies were "very cautious" but that
the group was on target to reach its full-year goals of organic
growth above 1 percent and an improved operating margin.
Dufourcq served as the company's CFO since September 2004
and was appreciated by investors for the way he strengthened the
business, Hermelin said. He helped boost the group's operating
margin to 7.4 percent last year from 2.7 percent in 2003.
Shares in Capgemini closed 0.37 percent higher on Thursday
at 31.51 euros, valuing the company at 4.8 billion euros ($6.28
billion).
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
