BRIEF-Viacom reports pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* Viacom announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
PARIS Dec 13 French IT services group Capgemini has appointed Aiman Ezzat as its new chief financial officer at an uncertain time for the European economy and for IT budgets.
Ezzat, who currently heads Capgemini's financial-services global business unit, replaces Nicolas Dufourcq, who is leaving to run France's new state-owned investment bank after eight years as CFO.
The group also confirmed its revenue and profitability targets for this year, and reiterated its aim to increase its oeprating margin next year. It said it would give detailed guidance when it publishes full-year results on Feb. 21. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
* Viacom announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.