PARIS Jan 15 French IT services company
Capgemini said on Tuesday it had won a five-year
contract with British motor and home insurer Direct Line Group
to provide and run its new IT infrastructure.
The contract involves migrating Direct Line's business and
corporate applications to an independent IT platform after the
insurer was spun off by Royal Bank of Scotland.
The migration itself would cost approximately 120 million
euros ($160.39 million), Capgemini said in a release, and is
expected to be completed by the end of next year.