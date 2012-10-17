Deutsche Bank's Baenziger not in bonus clawback talks-paper
FRANKFURT, June 4 Deutsche Bank is not in advanced talks over frozen bonus payments, former board member Hugo Baenziger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
PARIS Oct 17 Nicolas Dufourcq, chief financial officer of computer consultancy Capgemini, is stepping down to become chief executive of France's new public investment bank, BPI, a company spokesman and a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The news was first reported by French dailies Les Echos and Le Figaro. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
