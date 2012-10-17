PARIS Oct 17 Nicolas Dufourcq, chief financial officer of computer consultancy Capgemini, is stepping down to become chief executive of France's new public investment bank, BPI, a company spokesman and a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by French dailies Les Echos and Le Figaro. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)