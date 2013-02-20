PARIS Feb 20 French IT services group Capgemini on Wednesday predicted organic revenue this year would edge higher at about the same rate as in 2012, when they grew 1.2 percent.

Europe's largest IT services group by market cap's rise in 2012 like-for-like sales to 10.26 billion euros was in line with its target for organic growth of more than 1 percent over the year.

Its operating profit before amortization of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions rose to 824 million euros, representing a margin of 8 percent in 2012. Capgemini said it expected this margin to exceed 8.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb)