* Shares up nearly 7 pct, top CAC40 gainer

* Limited organic growth seen in 2012

* Strong first-half pipeline cited

* Operating margins widen

* Govt cost cuts loom as obstacle

By Alice Cannet and Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, Feb 16 Capgemini, Europe's largest computer consultancy, expects sales and margins to rise this year, as demand from North America and corporate customers compensates for public sector spending cuts in sluggish European markets.

The company, which helps companies and governments cut costs and improve operations through consulting, outsourcing and other services, posted an 11.4 percent rise in 2011 sales, ahead of analysts' forecasts.

The sales increase and positive outlook for margins was better than analysts had expected, which helped Capgemini's shares rise nearly 7 percent.

The stock was the biggest gainer on the French Cac 40 index and one of the top gainers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares.

Brokerage CM-CIC in a research note pointed to what it called a "positive surprise on the level of cash generation and 2012 guidance."

At the same time, Capgemini faces a bumpy road this year in its public sector business, where cost-conscious European governments are trying to cut back. The United Kingdom's revenues and customs office, for example, is slashing 2012 spending on Capgemini services by 180 million euros, shaving 2 percent off expected revenue growth.

Capgemini's public sector sales, its top source of income, declined by 2.2 percent last year.

"If we did not have the public sector, our growth rate would have been a lot higher," Finance Director Nicolas Dufourcq said at a press conference.

SALES GROWTH

Signed in 2004, the Aspire contract with UK revenue service (HMRC), Capgemini's biggest client, brings in 900 million euros in sales per year, representing just over 9 percent of the group's total sales.

While Capgemini will remain a major partner to HMRC, the "exclusivity" terms of the contract which runs until 2017 have been modified to allow the British administration to choose and manage its subcontractors itself.

"Despite economic uncertainties and the reduction of business volume within the framework of the Aspire contract, we expect, in the beginning of the year, to achieve limited organic growth in sales," Chief Executive Paul Hermelin told a conference call.

He said that the group's sales and operating margin rate growth forecasts were ahead of analysts' consensus, showing some confidence about the second half.

"Normally, with the pipeline that we have, we should be very confident for the entire first half," Hermelin told reporters. But he also said the company's sales force was nervous that some orders could be delayed.

The firm posted an 11.4 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 9.69 billion euros ($12.66 billion) ahead of analysts' average estimate for sales of 9.63 billion euros according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.

Its 2011 operating margin rose 0.6 percentage points to 7.4 percent, slightly above the company's forecasts, while operating profit rose 21.7 percent to 595 million euros.

The company, which acquired French outsourcing and payment services provider Prosodie last July for 376 million euros, raised its year-end net cash and cash equivalents level to 454 million euros from 285 million at the end of the first half.

Capgemini also said it would look at more acquisitions in 2012, although nothing was imminent.

Dufourcq said France and North America had both seen stronger operating margins, with the former's at 8.7 percent and the latter's hitting 8.8 percent, making it the most profitable region for the group.

Telecom sector revenues, which represents 9.3 percent of total sales, grew 18.7 percent last year, with retail, consumer goods and the energy sectors also doing well, Hermelin said.

(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jane Merriman)