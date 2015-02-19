(Adds details)

PARIS Feb 19 French IT services company Capgemini expects sales to accelerate this year with improved profitability fueled in large part by strength in the North American market.

The company said improving demand led it to forecast 2015 revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent at current exchange rates and scope, and an operating margin between 9.5 and 9.8 percent. Organic free cash flow is expected to exceed 600 million euros.

It also posted a 31 percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday as U.S. growth offset a difficult economic context in continental Europe.

Net profit rose to 580 million euros ($662 million) from 442 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Revenue rose 4.8 percent to 10.57 billion, slightly ahead of analysts' expectations for sales of 10.49 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capgemini, which helps corporations implement software projects to better run their businesses, also proposed a dividend for 2014 of 1.20 euro per share, compared to 1.10 euro in 2013.

It competes with smaller French rival Atos, U.S. giant IBM , and consulting firms like McKinsey.

Capgemini shares have risen 9 percent this year after a 21 percent rise last year. They closed at 64.84 euros on Wednesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of 10.6 billion euros.

