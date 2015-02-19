PARIS Feb 19 French IT services company
Capgemini posted a 31 percent rise in full-year net
profit on Thursday as it benefited from growth in North America
despite a difficult economic context in continental Europe.
Net profit rose to 580 million euros ($662 million) from 442
million a year earlier, it said in a statement. Revenue rose 4.8
percent to 10.57 billion.
The company said improving demand led it to forecast 2015
revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent at current exchange rates and
scope, and an operating margin between 9.5 and 9.8 percent.
Organic free cash flow is expected to exceed 600 million euros.
($1 = 0.8761 euros)
