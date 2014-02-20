PARIS Feb 20 French technology consultancy Capgemini forecast improved demand and profitability for 2014 after posting a full-year operating margin slightly above expectations, helped by a strong year-end performance, notably in North America.

Europe's largest IT services group by market value said on Thursday its operating margin reached 8.5 percent of 2013 consolidated revenue, representing a rise of 40 basis points compared with 2012, slightly overshooting a target of a 30 basis point rise.

It forecast organic revenue growth of 2-4 percent for 2014 and an operating margin between 8.8 percent and 9 percent, while organic free cash flow should exceed 500 million euros ($687.67 million). ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)