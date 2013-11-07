* Q3 sales up 1.6 pct like-for-like vs 0.4 pct decline in Q2
* Keeps 2013 goals, Q3 trend to continue in Q4
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 7 French technology consultancy
Capgemini kept its full-year sales and profitability
goals on Thursday as revenue returned to positive growth in the
third-quarter amid improving demand in Europe, notably in its
core French market.
Capgemini reported a 1.6 percent rise in like-for-like sales
to 2.45 billion euros ($3.32 billion), an improvement from a 0.4
percent decline in the second quarter.
"This year, we have reported steady improvement in our
performance, quarter after quarter, a trend that should continue
in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Paul Hermelin said in a
statement.
Europe's largest IT services group by market value said its
outsourcing services returned to growth in the third quarter,
while Asia and Latin America posted 14.6 percent growth, and
North America, the second-largest contributor to revenue after
France, grew 1.3 percent.
France, which had returned to growth in the second quarter,
posted a 3.5 percent increase in revenue in the third, but
Britain and Ireland contracted 2.5 percent due to a fall in
public sector revenue. The rest of Europe grew 0.1 percent.
Bookings reached 1.965 billion euros in the quarter, down
slightly from the third quarter of 2012.
Capgemini reiterated its objective of 2013 organic revenue
growth in line with 2012 and of an increase in its operating
margin of at least 30 basis points to 8.4 percent of sales.
Tech services groups have been facing strong pricing
pressure and stiff competition as governments and companies,
especially in Europe, cut their IT spending and delay projects
in response to slower growth and macroeconomic worries.
The company's rivals also include IBM, Accenture
and France's Atos.
Last week Atos posted a 1.8 percent sales fall on a
like-for-like basis, hit by weak demand in Europe.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)