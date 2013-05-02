PARIS May 2 Information technology services
group Capgemini posted sales down 1.7 percent to 2.499
billion euros ($3.3 billion) on a comparable basis hit in part
by weakness in its largest market, France.
The consulting group maintained its annual objectives on
operating margin and free cash flow and also confirmed its aim
to reach like-for-like revenue growth in line with the 1.2
percent achieved in 2012.
Sales declined in the first quarter compared with a year
earlier in consulting, professional and technology services,
while the outsourcing segment eked out 0.2 percent growth.
Asia and Latin America, the group's smallest areas, grew at
6.3 percent, while North America managed only 0.1 percent
growth, and the U.K. 2 percent.
France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the rest of Europe all
saw a contraction in sales in the quarter, the company said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elena Berton)