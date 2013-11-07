PARIS Nov 7 French technology consultancy
Capgemini kept its full-year sales and profitability
goals on Thursday as revenue returned to positive growth in the
third-quarter amid improving demand in Europe.
Capgemini reported a 1.6 percent rise in like-for-like sales
to 2.451 billion euros ($3.32 billion), an acceleration from a
0.4 percent decline in the second quarter.
It reiterated its objective of 2013 organic revenue growth
in line with 2012 and of an increase in its operating margin of
at least 30 basis points to 8.4 percent of sales.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)