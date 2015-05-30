STOCKHOLM May 30 Private equity firms Apax and Nordic Capital are looking to list Swedish healthcare company Capio on the Swedish stock market before summer, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

The paper said SEB and JP Morgan were advisers in the planned flotation. Capio declined comment on the report.

Capio had sales of 13.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) last year. It operates hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany. It employs more than 12,000 people.

Dagens Industri had previously reported a planned listing of Capio, but said those plans had been postponed due to political uncertainty in Sweden.

The centre-left government that has been in office since last year is less enthusiastic about for-profit companies in the health sector than the previous centre-right administration.

The Social Democrats and their junior coalition partner the Green Party are dependant on support from the Left Party, which made fighting profits in the sector a key issue in its campaign for the 2014 election, for their budgets. ($1 = 8.5188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by David Holmes)