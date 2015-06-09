STOCKHOLM, June 9 Sweden's Capio said on Tuesday its owners planned to list the healthcare company on the Stockholm stock exchange on or around June 30, further expanding the number of companies aiming to list on the back of high equity valuations.

Capio, which operates hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany, said the initial public offering would comprise newly issued shares and existing shares.

Owners Apax and Nordic Capital would sell shares at 48.50 crowns ($5.85) per share corresponding to a total equity value 6.8 billion crowns, including a 750 million crown issue of new shares, Capio said.

It said R12 Kapital AB, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Swedbank Robur Fonder and Handelsbanken Fonder had committed to buy shares corresponding to around 20 percent of the outstanding shares of Capio after the listing.

($1 = 8.2845 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)