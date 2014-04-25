STOCKHOLM, April 25 Private equity firms Nordic Capital and Apax have appointed financial advisers for a planned stock market listing of Swedish health care group Capio, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported in its weekend edition.

Citing sources, Dagens Industri said the private equity firms had hired JP Morgan and Carnegie to advise on a listing likely to take place this fall, but that the owners might also opt to sell the group outside the stock market.

Capio had sales of 12.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.9 billion) in 2013. It operates hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units in Sweden, Norway, France, Germany and the UK. It employs more than 11,000 people. ($1 = 6.5898 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Chris Reese)