STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Private equity firms Apax and
Nordic Capital are looking to list Swedish health care company
Capio soon, possibly during the first quarter next year, Swedish
business daily Dagens Industri reported on Sunday, citing
sources.
The paper said SEB and JP Morgan were leading advisers in
the plans for a new listing in Stockholm.
In April, Dagens Industri cited sources saying the private
equity companies had hired advisers ahead of a listing that was
then likely in the fall this year.
Capio's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Berglund told the
paper there was no timetable although the current owners would
of course pass over ownership at some point and that he thought
it "may be good" for the company to move to the stock exchange
in the future.
Capio had sales of 12.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.64
billion) in 2013. It operates hospitals, specialist clinics and
primary care units in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany. Its
UK operations were divested in July this year. It employs more
than 11,000 people.
(1 US dollar = 7.5584 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Chris Reese)