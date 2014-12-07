STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Private equity firms Apax and Nordic Capital are looking to list Swedish health care company Capio soon, possibly during the first quarter next year, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The paper said SEB and JP Morgan were leading advisers in the plans for a new listing in Stockholm.

In April, Dagens Industri cited sources saying the private equity companies had hired advisers ahead of a listing that was then likely in the fall this year.

Capio's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Berglund told the paper there was no timetable although the current owners would of course pass over ownership at some point and that he thought it "may be good" for the company to move to the stock exchange in the future.

Capio had sales of 12.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.64 billion) in 2013. It operates hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany. Its UK operations were divested in July this year. It employs more than 11,000 people. (1 US dollar = 7.5584 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Chris Reese)