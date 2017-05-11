BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
STOCKHOLM May 11 Carnegie:
* Says NHCE S.à r.l., a company ultimately owned by Nordic Capital Fund VI announces its intention to explore the opportunity to sell up to 26,605,644 ordinary shares in Capio AB
* Says Nordic Capital currently owns 26,605,644 shares, corresponding to 18.85 pct of the shares and votes in Capio
* Says shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors
* Says Carnegie Investment Bank AB and SEB are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placement
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.