BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
LONDON Oct 3 Capita PLC : * Criminal records bureau (crb) contract update * Is aware that the home office is pursuing discussions with another supplier * Crb advised Capita of its intention to extend current crb contract with
Capita beyond 31 March 2013 * Disappointed not to have been selected by the home office to support dbs
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.