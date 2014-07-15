LONDON, July 15 Britain's government awarded a
six-year contract to outsourcing group Capita to manage
its new electronic monitoring services.
Capita took over the responsibility for electronic
monitoring last year, after an audit showed that rivals G4S
and Serco were found in July last year to have
overcharged the government for tagging criminals who were either
dead, in prison or had never been tagged.
The outsourcer, which runs services ranging from the
Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, was
named preferred bidder in August last year and said it expected
the contract would generate around 400 million pounds ($680.64
million) of revenue.
The Ministry of Justice said Tuesday it expected the new
contracts would deliver annual savings of 20 million pounds,
once established after two years to three years.
Capita will be responsible for managing the overall service
and will work with Airbus, Telefonica and
Steatite, who will provide satellite mapping, network services
and tagging equipment respectively.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
