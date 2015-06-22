LONDON, June 22 Capita, one of the major
outsourcing companies in Britain, has been awarded a 400 million
pound ($634 million) contract to provide administrative support
services for the National Health Service in England.
It was selected as the sole provider for a four-year
contract, part of a larger framework that could be worth up to 1
billion pounds, the company said on Monday.
The company, which runs services from the Ministry of
Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, has benefited as
central and local government and private sector companies,
facing tighter budgets, have outsourced work to try to cut
costs.
($1 = 0.6305 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Keith Weir)