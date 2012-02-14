* Capita gets nod for Army recruitment deal

* Contract to be awarded in March

* Shares up 2.7 pct, among top FTSE risers

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Feb 14 British outsourcing group Capita said on Tuesday it had been selected as recommended supplier to partner Britain's Ministry of Defence in providing recruitment services for the Army and IT services for the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The 10-year deal, which is expected to be awarded in mid-March, will come as a boost to the FTSE 100-listed firm which analysts say is under pressure to win new work after only finding growth in recent years through acquisitions.

Shares in Capita, whose services range from supplying IT products to nearly all UK police forces to administering over 26 million life, savings and pension policies, were up 2.7 percent at 1051 GMT, making it one of the FTSE's top risers.

"This outcome provides much needed support to the group's prospect of delivering a return to growth in 2012," Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton wrote, adding that the deal was likely to be worth around 500 million pounds ($790 million) to Capita.

Brockton maintained his 'sell' rating however, on fears that Capita may still come under pressure from increasing competition for work in the UK sector and at tougher margins.

Capita, which beat a rival joint bid from Serco and Logica for the army deal, had a disappointing start to 2012 after losing out on two contracts with Edinburgh council and one with AVIVA Ireland life and pensions.

Capita is due to report its full-year results for 2011 on February 23.