LONDON May 14 British outsourcing firm Capita reported a 20 percent fall in the value of contracts won during the first four months of 2013 compared to last year but still expects to deliver strong growth this year.

The firm, which runs IT and administrative services for other companies and the public sector, on Tuesday said it had secured four new major contracts worth 660 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in the first 19 weeks of 2103, down from 823 million pounds in the same period a year ago.

Capita said it had won property and training contracts with the British government as well as deals with Carphone Warehouse and the University of Strathclyde in Scotland since the turn of the year.

Capita reported a rise in full-year profits in February but said that its margins dipped and warned that it expected a further fall in 2013 to levels seen before 2010 and 2011. [ID: nL6N0BS2OU]

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm closed at all time high of 942 pence on Monday, giving it a market valuation of 6.2 billion pounds.

Chief Executive Paul Pindar said that he sees a pickup in outsourcing this year, with its 5.2 billion pound pipeline focused on central government, local authorities and defence. The firm also no large contracts that expire in the next five years.

"This buoyant sales environment underpins our confidence in the group's long term performance and growth prospects," the company said.

"We remain on track to deliver strong growth in 2013 as a result of major contract wins and acquisitions completed during 2012 and to date in 2013."

The company is expected to report an average 2013 pretax profit of 447.7 million pounds on average revenues of 3.8 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters analyst poll.