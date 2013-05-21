LONDON May 21 British outsourcing firm Capita
upgraded its organic growth forecast for 2013 after
announcing one of the biggest contract wins in its history, a
ten-year deal worth around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.83 billion).
Capita said on Tuesday that under the ten year contract with
Telefonica's UK O2 mobile phone business it will manage
O2's customer services centres.
Having now won 2 billion pounds worth of new and extended
contracts in the year to date, Capita said it was undertaking a
record volume of new contract implementations and it would raise
growth forecasts.
"(Capita) now expects to achieve greater than anticipated
organic growth for the full year 2013 and currently has
visibility of at least 8 percent organic revenue growth," the
company said in a statement.
The growth forecast contrasts with guidance the company gave
in February for lower margins. It said that margins dipped in
2012 and warned that it expected a further fall this year to
levels seen before 2010 and 2011. [ID: nL6N0BS2OU]
Capita added that final negotiations with O2 were ongoing
and that the contract would be one of the largest in its
history.