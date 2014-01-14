LONDON Jan 14 British outsourcing group Capita said on Tuesday it had won a five-year contract to run the London congestion charge scheme in a deal that is expected to generate revenue of around 145 million pounds ($238 million).

Capita, which has avoided the scandals in Britain that have damaged rivals G4S and Serco, said the new contract would start in November 2015. Transport for London (TfL) has the option to extend the contract for another 5 years.

Capita designed and implemented the technology and then ran the congestion charge when TfL first launched the scheme in 2003, but lost the account to U.S. tech group IBM in 2009.

The group, which runs services such as the pension scheme for the Ministry of Defence, and radios for police forces, will also be responsible for running the traffic enforcement notice scheme which includes processing penalty charges.

Capita will provide the IT systems, back office and contact centre to run the schemes and the associated enforcement processes. ($1 = 0.6104 British pounds)