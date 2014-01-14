LONDON Jan 14 British outsourcing group Capita
said on Tuesday it had won a five-year contract to run
the London congestion charge scheme in a deal that is expected
to generate revenue of around 145 million pounds ($238 million).
Capita, which has avoided the scandals in Britain that have
damaged rivals G4S and Serco, said the new
contract would start in November 2015. Transport for London
(TfL) has the option to extend the contract for another 5 years.
Capita designed and implemented the technology and then ran
the congestion charge when TfL first launched the scheme in
2003, but lost the account to U.S. tech group IBM in
2009.
The group, which runs services such as the pension scheme
for the Ministry of Defence, and radios for police forces, will
also be responsible for running the traffic enforcement notice
scheme which includes processing penalty charges.
Capita will provide the IT systems, back office and contact
centre to run the schemes and the associated enforcement
processes. ($1 = 0.6104 British pounds)