LONDON Nov 18 Capita Chief Executive Paul Pindar is to step down in early 2014 after 26 years at the firm, Britain's largest outsourcing company said on Monday.

Pindar, a trained accountant who has run the firm since 1999, will be replaced by Deputy Chief Executive Andy Parker on March 1, 2014.

"After 26 years with the company and approaching my 50th results presentation, I believe that now is the right time to hand the reins over to Andy," Pindar said in a statement.

"We are on track to deliver strong growth in 2013. Furthermore, 2014 has the foundations in place today to be a highly successful year."