DUBLIN May 16 British outsourcing firm Capita
plans to double the amount of people it employs in
Ireland to 1,600, handing the bailed out country a jobs boost as
it looks to reduce one of Europe's highest unemployment rates
The firm, which runs IT and administrative services for other
companies and the public sector and employs over 50,000 people,
said on Wednesday that it would add the 800 new jobs in its new
office in Dublin over the next three years.
Unlike much of the euro zone, Ireland's economy has expanded
modestly for the last two years but the growth has been led by
the less employment-intensive export sector, leaving the jobless
rate stuck above 14 percent for almost three years.
"This announcement highlights the progress that is being
made in restoring confidence and attracting investment and jobs
into Ireland," Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a
statement announcing the investment.