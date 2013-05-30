May 30 Britain's Capita Plc plans to
close two major O2 call centres and cut thousands of jobs after
winning a big contract last week to manage the mobile phone
operator's customer services, a newspaper reported.
Capita, an outsourcing firm, won one of its biggest
contracts ever with the 10-year $1.8 billion deal for
Telefonica's unit.
The previously undisclosed details of the deal have enraged
members of the Communication Workers Union, which is threatening
strike action, the Telegraph said.
The company will close facilities in Bury, Greater
Manchester and in Glasgow when it ends leases in 2015 and also
slash jobs at call centres in Dearne Valley and Leeds, the
Telegraph said citing documents seen by the paper.
Capita plans to eventually retain only around 1,370 of the
3,700 O2 staff due to be transferred at the start of the deal in
July. To make up for that loss of headcount, it will expand a
Capita call centre in Cape Town and increase customer support
via web chats that would be managed from India.
The paper quoted an O2 spokeswoman as saying the plan was
one scenario.
"It's all down to customer demand. We could put more people
in those sites. Capita are a big, growing company and they may
want to take more people on," it quoted the spokeswoman as
saying.
It also quoted a Capita spokeswoman as declining to comment
on the contents of the documents but adding the company would
seek to redeploy staff made redundant.
O2 and Capita could not be reached by Reuters for comment
outside regular business hours.