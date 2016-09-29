LONDON, Sept 29 British outsourcing group Capita
cut its full-year profit outlook by as much as 13
percent on Thursday after clients delayed making decisions on
projects.
Capita, which employs 75,000 staff across the UK, Europe,
South Africa and India, said its performance in the second-half
of the year had been below expectations. It had previously said
that clients were taking longer to sign off on projects after
Britain vote to leave the European Union.
It now expects underlying profit before tax to
be in the range of 535 million pounds to 555 million pounds for
the year to December 2016, compared to a consensus forecast
of 614 million pounds ($800 million).
($1 = 0.7682 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton)