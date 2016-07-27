July 27 British outsourcing group Capita Plc
said it was seeing some delays in decision-making in the
short term due to the impact of the UK's vote to leave the EU.
The company said it was seeing increased uncertainty after
the referendum, especially in the financial services sector.
Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence
pension scheme to police radio systems, also said on Wednesday
its bid pipeline grew to 5.1 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) from
4.7 billion pounds in February.
($1 = 0.7611 pounds)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)