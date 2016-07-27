* Shares notch up biggest fall on FTSE, fall 2.9 pct
* CEO says Brexit uncertainty not to last beyond year-end
* First-half underlying pretax profit up 8 percent
July 27 British outsourcing group Capita Plc
said it was seeing some delays in decision-making in the
short term due to the impact of the UK's vote to leave the EU,
especially in the financial sector.
Shares in the company were down 2.9 percent at 960 pence on
the London Stock Exchange at 0924 GMT, making them the biggest
losers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.
"The biggest challenge we have is knowing when that
uncertainty is going to end," Chief Executive Andy Parker said,
adding that he did not expect the uncertainty to last much
beyond this year.
Clients had delayed launching initial public offerings and
funds as they were deterred by market volatility, Parker added.
Britain's historic vote to leave the EU has raised concerns
regarding the health of the country's economy, with the broadest
survey of business confidence since the vote showing the economy
is shrinking.
Parker said the company, which runs services ranging from
the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems,
would be able to offset the near-term impact by offering support
to the financial services and public sectors in the future.
"A strong set of H1 numbers is clouded by the outlook,"
Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note.
The bank, which rates the stock a "buy", said a UK exit
scenario provides opportunities in the long term.
Capita said its bid pipeline grew to 5.1 billion pounds
($6.7 billion) from 4.7 billion pounds in February, and reported
an 8 percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit to
285.3 million pounds.
