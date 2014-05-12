(Adds detail, analyst comment)
LONDON May 12 British outsourcing group Capita
is on track to meet analysts' expectations for revenue
growth and margins this year after winning 1.1 billion pounds
($1.9 billion) worth of contracts in the first quarter, it said
on Monday.
The company said it had won new contracts with major clients
including Transport for London and retailer John Lewis, and its
bid pipeline was a robust 5.5 billion pounds.
"We calculate Capita has already secured 7 percent organic
growth out of our 8 percent forecast for FY14 (full-year 2014).
Furthermore the bid pipeline provides potential to achieve the
same again in 2015," said Liberum analysts in a research note.
Organic revenue growth strips out acquisitions and currency
moves.
Capita, which runs services ranging from the Ministry of
Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, also said it had
acquired six complementary businesses for 201 million pounds.
The company said the acquisitions would help enhance its IT
and software capabilities and its entry into a new sector of
domestic mortgage processing.
The British firm, which has avoided recent scandals over the
private provision of public services that have damaged rivals
such as G4S and Serco, said its win rate on
major contracts was at its highest ever level.
Shares in Capita were steady at 1,100 pence at 0750 GMT.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps and Mark
Potter)