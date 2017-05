LONDON Feb 6 Outsourcing company Capita has been chosen by Britain's state-funded healthcare service to provide support services such as IT, back-office finance and HR services worth up to 5 billion pounds ($7.66 billion) to a number of clinical commissioning groups.

Capita runs other services for the British government such as the Ministry of Defence pension scheme and police radio systems.

