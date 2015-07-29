(Adds CEO comments, background)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, July 29 British outsourcing group Capita
said it expected organic revenue growth to accelerate in
2016 after it posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax
profit and secured 1.6 billion pounds of major contract wins.
The company, which runs services including the Ministry of
Defence pension scheme, said contract wins this year such as a 1
billion pound framework for the National Health Service would
help organic revenue growth accelerate next year.
"We would expect it to be single-digit organic growth but
mid to higher end," Chief Executive Andy Parker told Reuters.
The company said pretax profit for the six months ended June
30 rose to 264.9 million pounds ($413 million) from 238 million
pounds a year earlier.
Capita, which has avoided scandals over the private
provision of public services such as those that damaged rivals
G4S and Serco, said it expected to deliver
low-double-digit revenue growth for the full year, with a slight
increase in organic growth in the second half.
Analysts on average expect Capita to report full-year pretax
profit of 549.21 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll of 14.
Parker said he expected demand for outsourcing IT
administration in sectors like health, telecoms and financial
services to help drive further growth, particularly in the
public sector.
"I still think there is a demand to improve administration
efficiencies and drive cost savings for the public sector. I
think it's still critical," Parker said.
"The government announced earlier this month some pretty
swingeing cuts to budgets - central government and across the
wider public sector - and I think organisations like ours will
continue to be one of the options that they will use to help
them to drive out those savings."
Shares in Capita stood 1.4 percent lower at 1267 pence at
0728 GMT.
"Whilst the business looks solid, acquisition and new market
risks make us more cautious on the story," Investec analysts
said in a note.
($1 = 0.6414 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Kate Holton and Dale
Hudson)