By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Feb 25 Shares in Capita slumped
to a two-year low on Thursday after the British outsourcing
group posted a lower estimate of new work it was bidding for in
the coming year.
Capita, which runs services ranging from the Ministry of
Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, said its bid
pipeline had fallen to 4.7 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) from
5.1 billion last year.
Shares in the company, which posted a 9 percent rise in
underlying pretax profit, reversed an early rise to be down
more than 6 percent at their lowest since February 2014, making
them the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 index.
"Capita has produced a good set of results but expectations
have been at a high level for some time and these figures might
be seen at the low end of the range," said Whitman Howard
analyst Stephen Rawlinson.
Capita, one of the major outsourcing companies in Britain,
has benefited in recent years as central and local government
and private-sector companies, facing tighter budgets, have
outsourced work to cut costs.
It has also avoided scandals over the private provision of
public services that have damaged rivals such as G4S and
Serco.
Chief Executive Andy Parker told Reuters that although the
bid pipeline has decreased, the value that the contracts could
deliver was up by 100 million pounds compared with a year
earlier.
"If we look from where we were a year ago, the annual value
of the bids in pipeline is over 100 million pounds. So although
it looks like it's down, actually the value that it can deliver
is up."
Parker also said he aimed to maintain the same level of 4
percent like-for-like revenue growth in the coming year, which
would be driven by strong demand for its digital and software
solutions and asset services businesses.
The company posted an underlying pretax profit of 586
million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, in line with
expectations, compared with 536 million for the same period a
year earlier.
Capita also reported revenue of 4.7 billion pounds and
operating profit of 639 million, up 7 and 11 percent
respectively.
($1 = 0.7178 pounds)
