LONDON Feb 27 British outsourcing group Capita posted a 14 percent rise in annual profits on Thursday and said it was confident on 2014 after winning 588 million pounds ($978.3 million) worth of new contracts so far this year.

Capita, which has avoided the scandals in Britain that have damaged rivals G4S and Serco, said 2013 was a year of strong sales, helping it post annual pretax profit of 475 million pounds.

The company posted 8 percent organic revenue growth for 2013, in line with expectations.