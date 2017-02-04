LONDON Feb 4 British police said on Saturday
they had arrested two staff members and a former employee of an
electronic-tagging service for offenders run by Capita
after a newspaper said criminals had allegedly paid workers to
fit ankle tags too loosely.
Capita began a six-year contract to run Britain's Electronic
Monitoring Service (EMS) in 2014, a deal the outsourcing firm
said should generate about 400 million pounds ($500 million) in
revenue.
Saturday's edition of The Sun said dozens of criminals were
suspected of paying up to 400 pounds ($500) to security staff to
fit the electronic tracking devices too loosely to their ankles,
allowing them to potentially violate the terms of curfew orders.
London's Metropolitan Police said one former EMS employee
and two current members of staff were arrested in January for
conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and had all been
bailed.
"Police had become aware that offender monitoring equipment
was being used inappropriately," a spokeswoman said.
Eleven other arrests were made in January but none were
current or former EMS employees, she said.
A Capita spokesman said the firm had a "zero tolerance
policy" against anyone who undermined the service.
"The small number of employees being investigated regarding
this localised issue were swiftly taken off duties and we are
closely co-operating with the Metropolitan Police Service," he
said.
The justice ministry said it was urgently investigating the
matter and working closely with the police.
In December, Capita shares fell after a profit warning and
the decision to sell its asset management business left
investors questioning the British outsourcing group's strategy.
($1 = 0.8010 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Helen Popper)