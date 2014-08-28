NEW YORK Aug 28 Real estate investment firm DRA
Advisors LLC has agreed to sell auto financier Capital
Automotive LP to Brookfield Property Partners for $4.283
billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The purchase price includes the assumption of all existing
debt, as well as debt facilities of $400 million to fund the
transaction, the sources said.
Capital Automotive will launch the new debt facilities after
the Labor Day holiday on September 1, and will also seek
approval from existing lenders to allow a change of control,
sources said.
DRA Advisors and Capital Automotive could not immediately be
reached for comment. Brookfield Property Partners declined to
comment.
Capital Automotive intends to issue $300 million of
asset-backed securities (ABS) and $100 million of new loans
under its second-lien credit facility.
Barclays is the administrative agent of Capital Automotive's
existing credit facility, which includes a $1.5 billion,
six-year term loan B and a $325 million, seven-year second-lien
term loan.
Capital Automotive expects to close the acquisition in the
fourth quarter of 2014.
Capital Automotive is based in McLean, Virginia, and
provides real estate finance for automotive dealers to acquire
new locations and upgrade facilities.
The company was bought by DRA Advisors in 2005 in a deal
valued at $3.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)