Nov 6 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd

* Says it and unit's contract sales in Oct at 1.59 billion yuan (260.11 million US dollar), up 116.3 percent y/y

* Says it and partner win land auction in Beijing for 3.38 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1siCVUL

(1 US dollar = 6.1129 Chinese yuan)