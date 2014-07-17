BRIEF-EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.78
* QTRLY NET INCOME $0.43 PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 17 Capital One Financial Corp, one of the largest U.S. credit card issuers, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit as card loans grew and credit quality remained stable.
The company's net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $1.18 billion, or $2.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.09 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue fell 3 percent to $5.47 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Park National Corporation reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
Jan 24 Australian shares are expected to rise on Tuesday, with commodity-related stocks likely to gain on a weaker U.S. dollar, despite negative leads from global markets. The dollar fell on Monday as investors spooked by Donald Trump's protectionist position shifted away from riskier assets, resulting in lower bond yields and higher gold and copper prices. Concerns about the early days of Trump's presidency, particularly a lack of clarity on his fiscal plans such as tax c