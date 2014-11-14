STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Sweden's financial watchdog
rejected on Friday the central bank's call for further
tightening of capital requirements for lenders, highlighting
divisions between policymakers over how to deal with high
household debt levels in the country.
Authorities have been at odds over the extent of the threat
posed by Swedish household debt, which totals around 170 percent
of disposable income - one of the highest rates in Europe.
This week the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) itself
proposed tighter mortgage repayment rules to bring down the debt
burden. But the Riksbank said even tougher measures were needed,
including a leverage ratio of 5 percent of banks' total assets.
"To set them at these levels ... could have quite dramatic
consequences for how banks view risk and price risk in the
future," FSA Director General Martin Andersson told reporters.
Leverage ratios do not take into account how risky
particular credits are, unlike current capital requirements
which are risk-weighted.
Andersson said leverage ratios should be used as a backstop
to other capital requirements to ensure capital cannot fall
below a certain level. Setting a leverage ratio too high would
mean banks' would have no incentive to have a low risk profile
in their portfolios.
"Looking at credit, regardless of whether you look at credit
to companies, countries or what you look at, I think everyone
agrees that there are large differences in creditworthiness,"
Andersson told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
"It would be a shame to remove those differences from the
banks' business models."
International regulators have agreed that a leverage ratio
will be introduced in 2018 but have yet to agree on a level.
Sweden's four major banks - Nordea, Swedbank
, SEB and Handelsbanken - are
among the best capitalised and most profitable lenders in
Europe.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson and Hugh
Lawson)