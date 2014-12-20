BRIEF-Co-operative Bank appoints David Cunningham as chief executive
* Announces appointment of David Cunningham as chief executive Source (http://bit.ly/2oWt0cl) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 20 Capital Stage, a Hamburg-based operator of wind and solar parks, plans to invest hundreds of millions of euros next year after gaining insurer Gothaer as a partner, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
"With the 150 million euros ($183.41 million) profit participation capital from Gothaer we can realise an investment volume of 500 to 600 million euros that would be available for investments in European solar parks," Euro am Sonntag quoted Felix Goedhart as saying on Saturday.
"If we invest all of that in projects by the end of 2015 we will start thinking about further partnerships," he said, adding that an expansion of Capital Stage's partnership with Gothaer was also an option.
($1 = 0.8179 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, the Washington Post reported, citing congressional aides.