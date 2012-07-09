(Refiles to add dropped word in fifth paragraph)
SINGAPORE, July 9 Southeast Asia's largest
developer CapitaLand Ltd said on Monday it will buy a
property in Singapore for S$359 million ($282 million) from
associate Ascott Residence Trust.
CapitaLand will also sell Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and
Ascott Guangzhou to Ascott Residence for S$283.3 million.
The property, Somerset Grand Cairnhill, will be jointly
developed by Ascott Ltd and CapitaLand Residential Singapore Pte
Ltd into a serviced residence with a hotel license and a
high-end residential development, CapitaLand said in a
statement.
CapitaLand is expected to sell the redeveloped property back
to Ascott Residence for S$405 million in 2017.
The property developer said it expected to recognise a net
gain of about S$51.4 million from the two divestments, and to
share a gain of about S$42.7 million from Ascott Residence's
sale of Somerset Grand Cairnhill.
Ascott Residence is managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of
the Ascott Limited, and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of
CapitaLand.
($1 = 1.2720 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)